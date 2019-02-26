Home Entertainment Tamil

Bhavatharini makes comeback as a composer

Published: 26th February 2019

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Bhavatharini will be making her comeback as a composer through an upcoming film titled, Maayanadhi. Directed by debutant Ashok Thiyagarajan, the film stars Kadhal Kasakuthaiya-fame Venba and Pattathari-fame Abhi Saravanan in the lead roles.

About roping in Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter to compose music for his film, director Ashok says, “Maayanadhi is a female-centric film. It revolves around the problems faced by an ambitious and studious high-school girl when she develops an infatuation on a guy in his mid-twenties. I felt only a female composer would be able to justice to the emotions in the film. Bhavatharini was my first choice, and luckily, she accepted our offer.”

The film is currently in the post-production stage, and the director wants to release it during the summer holidays. “This film is not your usual love story. The presentation of the infatuation angle will be very different from what we’ve seen before in Tamil cinema. I want students in their late teens to watch my film; it has a very realistic message for them,” he adds.

