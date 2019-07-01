Home Entertainment Tamil

Mister mystery: Director Naga

With the yesteryear supernatural series, Vidaadhu Karuppu, getting released on YouTube last week, we catch up with the series’ director Naga as he sheds light on origins of Marmadesam.

Published: 01st July 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Wedged between the bustling streets of T Nagar, director Naga’s unusually quiet office space almost feels like a portal to another dimension. He smiles in satisfaction when I tell him this, and add that his Marmadesam was an important part of the life of many 90’s kids. Surprisingly though, he isn’t jumping in joy about the rerelease of Vidaadhu Karuppu on Kavithalayaa’s YouTube channel. “It was already uploaded illegally by someone else, but yes, it’s heartening to see millennials getting introduced to it,” says Naga, as he opens up about the hit series and how it came to be. 

The origins of Marmadesam
‘I was a cinematographer working with Balachander sir, when the series’ producers Kailasam (K Balachandar’s son) and Chandrasekhar of Min Bimbangal called me to do a series. I accepted, believing I was getting roped in as the cinematographer, but then learned they wanted me to direct it too. I accepted after thinking about it for two days. Indra Soundar Rajan, who had written a series called Ragasiyamai Oru Ragasiyam (that was published in Ananda Vikatan) joined us.

Director Naga

I realised though that there would not be enough content for more than 26 episodes, and we would not be able to break-even with limited content. We then developed the second half and that became Marmadesam, a title suggested by KB sir himself. The rural parts — the temple and the navapashanam bits — were written by Indra Soundar Rajan. Together, we wrote the urban part about the lorry that kills people.

As we had that TV slot, we decided to come up with more and started working on adapting another book (Vittu Vidu Karuppa), written by Indra Soundar Rajan. That’s how Vidathu Karuppu happened. It was once again a whodunit but was also a revenge story. We brought in the multiple personality disorder idea into it.’

Where science met religion
‘Back in college, I learned more about science than what was taught to us. I would read the latest articles of Scientific American while they would be teaching us thermodynamics.

My maternal grandfather, Chinappa, was a staunch atheist and a close friend of Periyar. My paternal grandmother, on the other hand, used to take me to the temple every day. Kapaleeshwarar Temple was my first playground. When reading about science, I would get reminded about something I read about religion. I began connecting dots and found this very interesting. 

I brought in such ideas into my stories. Karuppu Saami, for example, is a real story. People would leave their houses open and keep a sickle on the roof, when they headed out to work. No one would dare rob a house guarded by Karuppu Saami. It’s a belief that survived many generations.’ 

Challenges of screenwriting
‘Adaptations of popular books often turn out to be disasters (laughs). We need to see if the text can be conveyed without dialogues. If it’s a film, it’s easier to trust the audience with details. When it’s a weekly series, you can’t do that. That is why we needed to finish each episode with cliffhanger moments.’ 

Role reversals
‘The first season, Ragasiyam, was a whodunit, and we had the culprit in plain sight. We were keen to make sure every character is doubted by the audience. So, we intentionally roped in popular faces and gave them roles that were in contrast to what they were generally perceived. Delhi Ganesh, for instance, was usually portrayed as a poor Brahmin or a cook. We gave him the role of a high-profile psychiatrist. Subhalekha Sudhakar was always playing innocent characters, and we cast him as the village rowdy. Prithviraj was generally seen as an angry young men, and here, he played a techie from abroad. This got the audience doubting each character. 

In Vidaadhu Karuppu, the audience is left to decipher everyone’s character based on their background story. We went for new actors here. Chetan was an aspiring director back then and I cast him because of his features and soft-spoken nature. We built the family around his character, Rajendran. This was also Devadarshini’s first role. I saw her anchoring a show and thought she was perfect.’

Putting the search in research
‘I travelled through the state looking for Karuppu Saami temples. People don’t know that there are many versions of the deity like Maangadu Karuppu and Sangili Karuppu. People would go to these temples only at a certain time of the day, and never by themselves. I have heard stories of people saying that the deity has been sighted, with some claiming he is 15 feet in height and some others adding that he can be recognised by the smell of sandalwood. 

Madurai’s Azhagar Kovil is a major source of inspiration. There are 18 steps between the two doors in the temple, within which people believe that Karuppu resides. I have incorporated these details in the climax.’

Up next
‘I am working on scripts for offshore OTT platforms and will be directing a Telugu film. I also do workshops on filmmaking and cinematography. In fact, I have more than 25 scripts on hand. I’m just not the type to go looking for producers. It is hard to find one who shares your excitement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidaadhu Karuppu Marmadesam
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp