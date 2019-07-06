Anirudh to sing for Vaibhav’s Sixer

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

After Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh is the latest celebrity to sing for Vaibhav’s Sixer. The music director has sung a rap song for the album, composed by Ghibran.

“We wanted Anirudh to sing this song so that it will reach more people, especially children.

The song is called Baa Baa Black Sheep,” says Dinesh Kannan, who is co-producing Sixer with Sridhar, under his Wallmater Entertainment banner.

Notably, this is the first time both Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan have sung for Ghibran. The first single from Sixer, sung by Sivakarthikeyan, will be released soon.