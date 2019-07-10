Voice of the voiceless

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Director A Guru has seemingly taken a page out of yesteryear hit Adutha Veetu Penn for his debut film, Valayal, which is scheduled for a release this Friday. In the former, TR Ramachandran hires Thangabalu, a professional singer, and lipsyncs to his songs to impress Anjali Devi. Similarly, the hero of Valayal, Sivan, is foxed by Bhagya Sri, who is speech-impaired.

“All along, the girl is rescued by her younger sister who voices her,” says the director. “However, due to an unexpected incident, the girl takes the courage to explain the truth. The rest of the story is about how the girl’s family unite the lovers amidst all obstacles.”

While the director credits Sasi’s Livingstone-starrer Sollamale as inspiration, he is quick to add that there are a lot more commercial aspects in Valayal. “Both the leads have performed well and two songs composed by Murali Subramani are already trending.”