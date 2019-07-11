First look of Sasikumar's film 'Naa Naa' is out, Sarath Kumar joins the cast

By Express News Service

The first look of Sasikumar's upcoming film with Salim filmmaker NV Nirmal Kumar, Naa Naa, also starring Sarath Kumar, has been released. The poster, which depicts Sarathkumar's face as a skin-mask that wears off from Sasi Kumar's intense-looking countenance, has sparked off speculations that the film might involve a face-swap situation.

Naa Naa, which stands for Naan Naarayanan, is said to be action-adventure, set against an urban backdrop. Sasikumar, who has apparently undergone an urbane makeover, is expected to play an ex-police officer with a mysterious past in the film.

The entire team is excited #KalpataruPicturesNo3 pic.twitter.com/YndbeoPAKw — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) July 11, 2019

The film, also starring Bharathiraja as Sasikumar's dad has been shot in Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Naa Naa, produced by PK Ram Mohan under his Kalpataru Pictures banner, has cinematography by Ganesh Chandrra, and music by Arjun Reddy fame Harshwardhan Rameshwar. The film, which will also have a Telugu-dubbed version, is expected to hit the theatres in the third quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar has Susienthiran’s Kennedy Club, where he will essay the role of a kabbadi coach. The actor also has SR Prabhakaran’s Kombu Vatcha Singamda, Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and Samuthirakani’s Nadodigal 2, in various stages of production.

(This article was originally published in cinemaexpress.com)