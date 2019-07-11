Home Tamil

Kavithalaya Productions to bankroll four web series

Kavithalaya Productions, the banner of late director K Balachander, will produce four new web series.

Published: 11th July 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Kavithalaya Productions, the banner of late director K Balachander, will produce four new web series. The production house, which made a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s Harmony with AR Rahman, will be collaborating with directors Priya, RS Prasanna, Vignesh Karthick, and Saran. The projects were launched on Tuesday, to mark K Balachander’s 89th birth anniversary.

“The project with Priya (of Kanda Naal Mudhal fame), is a story about how fate brings together four women from different walks of life. The one co-produced by RS Prasanna, is a sociopolitical thriller, which will be helmed by Praveen Raghupathy. Saran will direct a series that will capture the events during the release of the 1976 Kamal-starrer Manmadha Leelai,” says Pushpa Kandaswamy, who is currently 
managing operations for the company. 

Kavithalaya will also be collaborating with a popular media channel to make a sequel to Vignesh Karthik’s Yours Shamefully series. “This will be an anthology with eight episodes, each addressing an issue in society,” adds Pushpa. All four projects are currently in pre-production, and are being pitched to various platforms. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavithalaya Productions web series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp