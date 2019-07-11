Kavithalaya Productions to bankroll four web series

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Kavithalaya Productions, the banner of late director K Balachander, will produce four new web series. The production house, which made a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s Harmony with AR Rahman, will be collaborating with directors Priya, RS Prasanna, Vignesh Karthick, and Saran. The projects were launched on Tuesday, to mark K Balachander’s 89th birth anniversary.

“The project with Priya (of Kanda Naal Mudhal fame), is a story about how fate brings together four women from different walks of life. The one co-produced by RS Prasanna, is a sociopolitical thriller, which will be helmed by Praveen Raghupathy. Saran will direct a series that will capture the events during the release of the 1976 Kamal-starrer Manmadha Leelai,” says Pushpa Kandaswamy, who is currently

managing operations for the company.

Kavithalaya will also be collaborating with a popular media channel to make a sequel to Vignesh Karthik’s Yours Shamefully series. “This will be an anthology with eight episodes, each addressing an issue in society,” adds Pushpa. All four projects are currently in pre-production, and are being pitched to various platforms.