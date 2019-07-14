Chiyaan Vikram's 'Kadaram Kondan' will have runtime of 120 minutes

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Chiyaan Vikram's Kadaram Kondan has been censored UA, and will be releasing worldwide this Friday, July 19.

Now, we learn from the censor certificate that the film will have a crisp run time of 121 minutes, which is just a minute over two hours. The Rajesh M Selva directorial, with music Ghibran has, Akshara Haasan and Abhi Mehedi Haasan playing a married couple, in addition to Vikram.

Produced By Raaj Kamal Films in association with Ravindran of Trident Arts, Kadaram Kondan’s first look sparked quite some buzz online, thanks to Vikram’s unconventional look.

Meanwhile, Vikram has the multilingual Mahavir Karna, and Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next project, which is being referred to as Vikram 58, in the pipeline. He also has GVM's long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram, which is yet to be completed.

