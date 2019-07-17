Home Entertainment Tamil

Legendary director Bharathiraja to be honoured in Singapore

Bharathiraja is a six-time National Award winner, who has been creatively contributing to the field of cinema since 1970s.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Film Directors Amir, R K Selvamani, P. Bharathiraja and Actor Sathyaraj during a press meet.

Film Directors Amir, R K Selvamani, P. Bharathiraja and Actor Sathyaraj during a press meet. ( File | EPS )

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 3rd Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg.SAIFF) on August 30.

Bharathiraja is a six-time National Award winner, who has been creatively contributing to the field of cinema since 1970s.

The jury panel, chaired by Roger Garcia, will include eminent film personalities like Indian actress, director, cinematographer Suhasini Maniratnam, director Sabiha Sumar from Pakistan, Director Rasoul Sadr Ameli from Iran and actress Yashoda Wimaladharma from Sri Lanka.

"With such distinguished film personalities as part of the jury, we are happy that they chose a hugely respected filmmaker P. Bharathiraja to confer lifetime achievement award," said Abhayanand Singh, Chairman, Sg.SAIFF.

Started in 2017, the festival serves as an opportunity for cultural interaction between South Asia and Singapore with several panel discussions, master classes and other business networking sessions.

"It is a great honour for Singapore South Asian International Film Festival to have all these film personalities with us," said Srinivasan Narayan, Festival Director of Sg.SAIFF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil director 3rd Singapore South Asian International Film Festival Sg.SAIFF Tollywood P. Bharathiraja
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp