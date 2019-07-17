Legendary director Bharathiraja to be honoured in Singapore

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 3rd Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg.SAIFF) on August 30.

Bharathiraja is a six-time National Award winner, who has been creatively contributing to the field of cinema since 1970s.

The jury panel, chaired by Roger Garcia, will include eminent film personalities like Indian actress, director, cinematographer Suhasini Maniratnam, director Sabiha Sumar from Pakistan, Director Rasoul Sadr Ameli from Iran and actress Yashoda Wimaladharma from Sri Lanka.

"With such distinguished film personalities as part of the jury, we are happy that they chose a hugely respected filmmaker P. Bharathiraja to confer lifetime achievement award," said Abhayanand Singh, Chairman, Sg.SAIFF.

Started in 2017, the festival serves as an opportunity for cultural interaction between South Asia and Singapore with several panel discussions, master classes and other business networking sessions.

"It is a great honour for Singapore South Asian International Film Festival to have all these film personalities with us," said Srinivasan Narayan, Festival Director of Sg.SAIFF.