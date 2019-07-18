Home Entertainment Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Meera Mitun gets anticipatory bail in cheating case

Police registered a case under IPC section 420 against Meera Mitun following which she moved the high court apprehending arrest.

Published: 18th July 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Meera Mitun. (Photo | Meera Mitun Facebook)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Thursday granted anticipatory bail to film actress Meera Mitun, a contestant in the ongoing TV reality show Big Boss-3 Tamil, in a cheating case filed against her.

Allowing her petition, Justice G K Ilanthireyan directed the actress to deposit Rs 50,000 within three weeks and appear before the Inspector of the Teynampet police station where the case has been registered.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on a complaint from Ranjitha Bandari who alleged that the actress had taken Rs 50,000 from here promising to give her a slot in a beauty competition.

However, the event was cancelled and the money was not returned to her.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) against Meera following which she moved the high court apprehending arrest.

She is the second contestant of the show to face a police case.

Earlier, Vanitha Vijayakumar was questioned early this month by the Telangana police at the programme set near here over allegations that she took away her daughter from her former husband.

