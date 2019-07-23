Home Entertainment Tamil

Rashmika Mandanna excited to shoot in Kerala for 'Dear Comrade'

Rashmika Mandanna was quite excited about visiting Kerala for a song shoot for her upcoming film, Dear Comrade, that also features Vijay Deverakonda.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:22 AM

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Dear Comrade.

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Dear Comrade. (Screengrab)

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna was quite excited about visiting Kerala for a song shoot for her upcoming film, Dear Comrade, that also features Vijay Deverakonda. “I hail from Coorg, and yet, this was my first visit to Kerala. It almost felt like home,” she says.

Part of the song was shot on the hills, and the heroine, a nature lover, didn’t miss the opportunity to make the most of it. “In between shots, I would sit by the edge of the cliff and just breathe in all the beauty. There was a beautiful view of the valley too. I was throughly captivated.” She had a few nervy moments when she got too close to the edge, all the fog making it hard to see.

“It was quite scary.” What’s Kerala without its food? Rashmika also got the chance to try out several local delicacies. “The resort I stayed in served us quite a few dishes,” she says. “I especially enjoyed puttu.” She also shares that behind the resort runs a stream. “I spent quite some time there too,” she says. She was also told that the resort was constatly frequented by some wild animals, and her only regret is not getting to spot any. She plans to rectify that soon. “I’ll definitely be making a trip to Kerala again.”

