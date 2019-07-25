'Darbar' frenzy: Rajinikanth fans get once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that AR Murugadoss will be coming up with an announcement at 6 pm today. The Thuppakki director kept his promise and took to Twitter to say that the makers will be releasing high definition photos of Rajinikanth from the film and the title design of the film at 7 pm. He also asked fans to "get creative" and create poster designs. The best of these will apparently be chosen and released.

Interestingly, this comes after several working stills of the film were leaked, including the ones featuring Rajini in a cop uniform.

Darbar stars Rajini as Mumbai-based police officer and has Bollywood actors Nawab Shah, Suniel Shetty, and Prateik Babbar playing the antagonists. Starring Nayanthara as the female lead, the cast also includes actors like Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Harish Uttaman, and Bose Venkat.

Darbar has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Santhosh Sivan, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

(This article was originally published in cinemaexpress.in)