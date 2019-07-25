Home Entertainment Tamil

LISTEN | 'Agalaathey' from Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, is out

The first three tracks from Nerkonda Paarvai -Vaanil Irul, Kalam, and Thee Mugam - of the Yuvan Shankar Raja musical were released a few weeks ago.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 07:04 PM

Nerkonda Paarvai

A still from the movie Nerkonda Paarvai. (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Agalaathey, the fourth track from Ajith-starrer, Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth is out. The song is a romantic number, featuring Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The song, written by Pa Vijay, has been sung by Prithivee and the film's music director,Yuvan Shankar Raja. This marks the second time that a Pa Vijay lyrical has been sung by Yuvan for Ajith following Kichu Kichu in Aegan.

The first three tracks -Vaanil Irul, Kalam, and Thee Mugam - of the Yuvan Shankar Raja musical were released a few weeks ago and they have received a highly positive reception from the audience. 

The announcement about the fourth track was made by the film's producer Boney Kapoor via his official handle. He wrote,

The film, co-starring Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Vidya Balan and Rangaraj Pandey, is scheduled to hit the screens on August 8 and it marks the first full-fledged lawyer role of Ajith. 

Nerkonda Paarvai is the official Tamil remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. 

(This article was originally published in cinemaexpress.com)

