Rana Daggubati to co-produce Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan's biopic

Vijay Sethupathi was earlier roped in to play the former Sri Lankan cricketer, who is one of leading wicket-takers of the world.

Published: 30th July 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati has signed up as a co-producer of the anticipated and upcoming biopic on Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan.

Rana will co-produce the film along with Suresh Productions, in association with DAR Motion Pictures.

"Suresh Productions and I will associate with DAR Motion Pictures in telling the story of a legend through a legendary actor -- Vijay Sethupathi -- as Muthiah Muralitharan," Rana said.

The project will go on floor from December.

On being signed for the project, an excited Sethupathi said: "I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic; he is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who has made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I am looking forward to it. I am delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project & guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me."

The yet-untitled film, which will be made in Tamil, and released in multiple languages, will be directed by MS Sripathy. The other cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

