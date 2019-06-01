Home Entertainment Tamil

Suriya's character in 'NGK' has hidden layers and secrets, says Selvaraghavan

The much expected Suriya-starrer 'NGK' which released on May 31 has received mixed reviews from both critics and audience likewise but is running to packed theatres. 

Published: 01st June 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Suriya and director Selvaraghavan on the sets of 'NGK.

By Online Desk

Director Selvaraghavan, who is basking in the success of his latest release NGK, said that he was overwhelmed with the support and love that his movie is receiving. The director also revealed an interesting detail about the lead character played by Suriya in the movie.

The ace director took to Twitter to thank his fans and revealed that the character Nandha Gopala Kumaran (NGK), played by Suriya, had a lot of hidden layers and it's easy to find if the movie was watched closely. 

The movie which was released in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously has actresses Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh playing the female leads with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

NGK is Selvaraghavan's first release in six years as his previous directorial 'Nenjam Marappathillai' starring SJ Surya is yet to see the day of light. Actors who have associated with Selvaraghavan before have called it a one of a kind experience and Suriya also called him a 'Tough Taskmaster' while sharing his experience of working on the movie. 

Actor Suriya has an interesting line up of films awaiting to be filmed and released. Suriya's next release will be 'Kaappaan', directed by KV Anand, where the director-actor duo has joined hands for the third time. He has also signed a film with director Sudha Kongara of 'Irudhi Sutru' fame titled 'Soorarai Potru' which was inspired by Captain GR Gopinath's life. There is also another film in the pipe line with director 'Siruthai' Siva who directed the blockbuster Viswasam. In an interview with TNIE, Suriya also expressed his interest in doing a bipic on the new CM of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had restrained several internet service providers (ISPs) and cable TV (CTV) operators from uploading ‘NGK’ in regards to a petition filed by the movie producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Selvaraghavan NGK Suriya Sai Pallavi Suriya political film

