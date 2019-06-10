Home Entertainment Tamil

For the love of Mylapore

While shooting for director Chimbu Devan’s Kasada Tabara, heroine Regina Cassandra got to shoot in one of her favourite parts of Chennai — Mylapore.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

While shooting for director Chimbu Devan’s Kasada Tabara, heroine Regina Cassandra got to shoot in one of her favourite parts of Chennai — Mylapore. Regina and her co-star, Venkat Prabhu, had to shoot a song and a few scenes in the little bylanes of the popular South Chennai neighbourhood.“In order not to attract too much attention, the director planned a guerilla shoot with a minimum crew,” says Regina. “The idea was to shoot as fast as we could and leave before large crowds gathered.” 

Regina and Venkat had to walk on the streets for a montage song and sit in some of the small local restaurants dotting the area. The former enjoyed every minute of it. “I just loved the area! As we wandered the streets, the heavenly smell of freshly ground coffee and mallipoo filled the air. I love coffee, so I was on cloud nine,” she says, adding that she also enjoyed gazing at “the small poo kadais, the ancient temples, and the shops selling local and traditional wares.

Mylapore has such a unique air with its rich history and culture. It took me back in time. For the few days we were there, I just soaked in the atmosphere and revelled in it.”The actor also got a chance to explore some of Mylapore’s houses.

Since the area was crowded and the bylanes quite narrow, the actors could not use caravans. So, in-between shots, the actors would rest in a car nearby. But for changing clothes, the unit made arrangements for her to use a few homes in the neighbourhood. “The people were friendly, and this way, I got to explore from the inside, the unique architecture of the houses in the area.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp