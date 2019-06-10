Playwright, screenwriter and actor Crazy Mohan passes away at 67

By Express News Service

Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 67 years old.

Actor Sathish, known for being a part of Crazy Mohan's drama troupe, earlier took to social media and said that his 'mentor and legend' was dead. Twitter was quick to register its shock to the news.

On hearing the news, when we contacted a source in their drama troupe, they confirmed that Crazy Mohan had indeed suffered a heart attack and had been admitted to a hospital. Doctors tried their best to revive him, however, the procedure did not yield its desired results and he was officially declared dead at 2 pm.

Sathish, whose tweet led to a Twitter maelstrom, deleted it soon after but the damage had already been done with condolences pouring in. Even popular news channels also tweeted and deleted the news on their respective handles before the official word came in.

