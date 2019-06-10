Home Entertainment Tamil

Playwright, screenwriter and actor Crazy Mohan passes away at 67

The prominent theatre artiste in Tamil theatre, and ace script writer for Tamil films, suffered an acute heart attack in Chennai.

Published: 10th June 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan (Photo | File, EPS)

By Express News Service

Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 67 years old.

Actor Sathish, known for being a part of Crazy Mohan's drama troupe, earlier took to social media and said that his 'mentor and legend' was dead. Twitter was quick to register its shock to the news.

On hearing the news, when we contacted a source in their drama troupe, they confirmed that Crazy Mohan had indeed suffered a heart attack and had been admitted to a hospital. Doctors tried their best to revive him, however, the procedure did not yield its desired results and he was officially declared dead at 2 pm.

Sathish, whose tweet led to a Twitter maelstrom, deleted it soon after but the damage had already been done with condolences pouring in. Even popular news channels also tweeted and deleted the news on their respective handles before the official word came in.

(With online desk inputs)

Crazy Mohan Crazy Mohan death

Comments(1)

  • ganesan r
    it is the will of lord. irreparable loss
    19 hours ago reply
