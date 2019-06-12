Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Ajith argues Shraddha Srinath's case in 'Nerkonda Paarvai's' just dropped trailer

The movie is a remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink and has Ajith Kumar and Shraddha Srinath reprising the roles of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu respectively.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:14 PM

Ajith in Ner Konda Paarvai trailer. (Youtube screengrab)

By Online Desk

Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer is out.

The movie has been helmed by H Vinoth, whose previous two movies Sathuranga Vettai and Dheeran Adhigaram Ondru were critically acclaimed blockbusters.

WATCH | Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer

Nerkonda Paarvai has Ajith Kumar playing the role of a lawyer who argues a case on behalf of Shraddha and her friends. It is the actor's 59th film.

The movie also has popular News Anchor Rangaraj Pandey playing a lawyer arguing for the opposite side. Actress Vidya Balan is making her Tamil debut with this film and will be paired with Ajith Kumar. Director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Sujith Shankar, are also part of this film

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music while Nirav Shah has handled the camera department. The movie has been bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and co-produced by Zee Studios. 

The trailer promises an interesting court drama with Ajith's intense screen presence sure to take it a notch higher.

The original movie 'Pink' had dealt with the issue of moral policing along with other issues. Shraddha Srinath during a conversation with TNIE had said that she sincerely wishes Nerkonda Paarvai sparks a revolution against making sexist comments against women.

Reminiscing about his association with Ajith, producer Boney Kapoor had earlier said, “My journey with him started from the time he worked with my wife, Sridevi, in English Vinglish. It all started as a wish from her end, where she felt it would be nice to have Ajith doing a Tamil film produced by our production house.” He also added that this was the first of two films planned with the Viswasam actor, and the next production will go on floors in July, and will have a huge release in April 2020.

Expressing delight over associating with filmmaker Vinoth for his debut production under Bayview Projects LLP, Boney also shared that the presence of Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music will intensify the movie, especially in the emotional context.

 

