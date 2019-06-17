Destination Europe for Agni Siragugal

By Express News Service

The team of Agni Siragugal is headed to Europe for the third schedule of the film's shoot. Director Naveen made the announcement via Twitter, and shared pictures of the lead actors, Arun Vijay and Vijay Antony.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Agni Siragugal will also feature Shalini Pandey, Raima Sen, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others. Produced by Amma Creations, the film has music Natarajan Sankaran, who also composed the score for Naveen’s first film, Moodar Koodam.

Gearing up for the 3rd schedule of #AgniSiragugal

Around 50days of action packed schedule in Europe. I sincerely appreciate the dedication of my heros @vijayantony & @arunvijayno1 for their efforts in building their physic.

1more EUROPE shoot after #AlaudhininArputhaCamera pic.twitter.com/QRAiZQpRVg — Naveen.M (@NaveenFilmmaker) June 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Naveen is currently awaiting the release of his second film, Alaudhinin Arputha Camera. Arun Vijay, who was last seen in Thadam, also has Boxer and Mafia in different stages of production. Vijay Antony, on the other hand, was last seen in Kolaigaran, and has Tamizharasan in the pipeline.