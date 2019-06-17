Home Entertainment Tamil

Destination Europe for Agni Siragugal

Apart from Arun Vijay and Vijay Antony, the movie will also feature Shalini Pandey, Raima Sen, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Agni Siragugal

Agni Siragugal

By Express News Service

The team of Agni Siragugal is headed to Europe for the third schedule of the film's shoot. Director Naveen made the announcement via Twitter, and shared pictures of the lead actors, Arun Vijay and Vijay Antony.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Agni Siragugal will also feature Shalini Pandey, Raima Sen, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others. Produced by Amma Creations, the film has music Natarajan Sankaran, who also composed the score for Naveen’s first film, Moodar Koodam.

Meanwhile, Naveen is currently awaiting the release of his second film, Alaudhinin Arputha Camera. Arun Vijay, who was last seen in Thadam, also has Boxer and Mafia in different stages of production. Vijay Antony, on the other hand, was last seen in Kolaigaran, and has Tamizharasan in the pipeline. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agni Siragugal Arun Vijay Vijay Antony Shalini Pandey Raima Sen Naveen M Jagapathi Babu Prakash Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp