Mani Ratnam back to work after 'routine' health check-up

There were reports that the 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' director had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.

Mani Ratnam

By PTI

CHENNAI: Director Mani Ratnam underwent a routine health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his publicist said on Monday.

The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues. The hospital also said the National Award winning director had visited them for a routine check-up.

Ratnam had suffered a heart attack some years ago. The director is currently busy with the pre-production of his latest venture "Ponniyin Selvan", based on the epic Tamil novel.

