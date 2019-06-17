Mani Ratnam back to work after 'routine' health check-up

By PTI

CHENNAI: Director Mani Ratnam underwent a routine health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his publicist said on Monday.

The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues. The hospital also said the National Award winning director had visited them for a routine check-up.

After a routine Check up Maniratnam sir back to office today with his routine work



All is Well...@hasinimani @MadrasTalkies_

Ratnam had suffered a heart attack some years ago. The director is currently busy with the pre-production of his latest venture "Ponniyin Selvan", based on the epic Tamil novel.