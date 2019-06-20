Debut director takes on demonetisation

K Sudha By

Express News Service

First-time director K Jagadeesan is taking on the prickly topic of demonetisation in his debut, Mosadi, which is set for release this Friday. Jagadeesan, who is glad the censor has cleared his film with a U certificate, feels strongly about the subject. “The middle class were one of the sections badly affected by the crisis. And so, I wanted to tackle that aspect with Mosadi,” he says, adding that a lot of research has gone into the film.

Given the tight budget, the team had to settle for newcomers for the cast, which the director considers a blessing in disguise. “Saleable names would have given away the twists in the tale,” he says. The film, he adds, takes a look at the effects of demonetisation in various places, including “even the remotest of villages, that don’t even have power supply.”

Jagadeesan has also touched on the various methods of cheating used by the conmen in the middle of the crises. “Some people go to any lengths for that fast buck, and women are often easy targets. But even the strongest have their weak moments, which are duly exploited by these conmen,” he says.“The team has given its best shot and we are anxiously waiting for the audience’s verdict,” he signs off.