Elango Kumaravel to co-write Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' adaptation

Actors like Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Mohan Babu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amala Paul are said to be part of the period film.

L-R: Elango Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam. (Photos | Cinema Express)

By Mani Prabhu 
Express News Service

Actor-playwright-theatre artiste Elango Kumaravel has been roped in to co-write the screenplay of Mani Ratnam’s big-budget adaptation of Ponniyin Selvan along with the director. The actor, who had earlier been part of the writing team of the renowned Ponniyin Selvan theatre play in the 90s, in addition to playing the character of Ravidasan in it, says that his experience in adapting mythological stories might have landed him the opportunity to work with the Guru director. “I am currently working on the script. The pre-production will take a few more months. We are working hard to give the audience something very special,” he says.

Despite confirming his participation in the project, Elango is reluctant to divulge any information about the script, casting, and production details. “I’m not the right person to reveal those details. The makers will come out with an official announcement in due course. However, it is true that several top stars are part of the project,” he says.

Actors like Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Mohan Babu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amala Paul are said to be part of the period film. While Aishwarya Rai had confirmed in a Cannes interview that she is a part of the project, the others are yet to officially confirm their participation. 

