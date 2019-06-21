Home Entertainment Tamil

Termination of 61 members from Nadigar Sangam valid: Madras HC 

61 members on June 6 claiming that they were removed from the list of voters by Pandavar Ani, headed by Nassar, to turn the election results in their favour.

Nadigar Sangam president Nassar along with other actors

Nadigar Sangam president Nassar along with other actors (File photo | EPS)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Madras High Court has stated that the termination of 61 members from the Nadigar Sangam is completely valid. The hearing took place today afternoon and the judgement has come as a response to the complaint from 61 members on June 6 claiming that they were removed from the list of voters by Pandavar Ani, headed by Nassar, to turn the election results in their favour. 

In the response to the complaint, Vishal had sent a letter to the court on June 17 stating that out of the 61 members, 44 of them are considered amateur artists, 4 of them have been terminated based on disciplinary action and the remaining 13 are actually eligible to vote.

About the judgement, Ramana, from the Pandavar Ani, says, "Nadigar Sangam didn't even have a database before our term. So, as soon as we came to power, we took an initiative to form a complete database of all eligible film and drama actors. As a result of that, we found that few of them belonged to a different profession and had made fake registrations, and some of them were completely unresponsive, despite our continuous efforts to reach them. So we decided to exclude these 61 members from the Nadigar Sangam, and this agenda has been discussed in the executive committee and general body meetings. This decision was made before two years, and everyone in Nadigar Sangam was aware of it. But, the opposite party members had brought this up now purposely as they wanted to gain some mileage from this issue."

He also added that the Pandavar Ani is confident that tomorrow's judgement on the Nadigar Sangam elections will be also favourable to them. "Since the High Court has told that their allegations are false, we are highly positive that the postponement of the elections will be called off in tomorrow's hearing, and we will have a clarity about the new date and venue." 

Pandavar Ani is led by the present office-bearers Nasser, Vishal, and Karthi, and the opponent Sankardas Ani is led by Bhagiyaraj, Udhaya, and Kutty Padmini. 

