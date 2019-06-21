Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj roped in for Rajinikanth's Darbar

By Express News Service

AR Murugadoss' upcoming film, Darbar, featuring Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years, is currently in its second schedule of shoot in Mumbai, with an important action sequence being shot. Now, it has been revealed that cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father, actor Yograj Singh, known for his roles in films like Singh Is Bliing and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has joined the cast of the film. He will be seen in an action sequence with Superstar and this will be the opening fight scene.

Darbar, featuring Rajini in the role of a cop after 25 years, is currently in its second schedule of shoot in Mumbai. Nayanthara, who has previously worked with Rajini in Chandramukhi and Kuselan, plays the female lead in the film, which has music by Anirudh.

Several Bollywood actors have joined the cast of Darbar, including Pradeep Kabra, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Jatin Sarna. Apart from them, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu are also a part of the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the Mumbai-set film is scheduled for release on January 9, 2020.