Parthiban teams up with director Ezhil in his next

By Express News Service

Director Ezhil, known for films like Thullatha Manamum Thullum and Poovellam Un Vaasam, had shifted his focus to comedy entertainers, and has been helming films like Desingu Raja, Velainu Vandhutta Vellakaran, and Saravanan Irukka Bayamen, this decade.

The filmmaker, who is currently working on two projects - Jagajala Killadi starring Vishnu Vishal and Nivetha Pethuraj, and the fantasy horror film, Aayiram Jenmangal, starring GV Prakash - is all set to team up with actor-director Parthiban next for a comedy.

Ezhil, in a recent interview, had revealed that the project will revolve around a bunch of youngsters who want to make a movie, and get troubled by a rowdy who happens to be a musician (played by Parthiban), threatening them to sign him up as the music director of their film.

An official announcement regarding the other cast and crew is expected soon.