Home Entertainment Tamil

Prateik Babbar starts shooting for Rajinikanth’s 'Darbar'

The supporting cast includes Pradeep Kabra, Jatin Sarna, Dalip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Sriman and Yogi Babu.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prateik Babbar | Facebook

By Express News Service

Prateik Babbar started shooting for AR Murugadoss’ Darbar in Mumbai yesterday. The action drama stars Rajinikanth in the role of the cop after a gap of 25 years. Slated for release on Pongal next year, the film stars Nayanthara as the female lead.

The supporting cast includes Pradeep Kabra, Jatin Sarna, Dalip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Sriman and Yogi Babu. The film also stars trans actor Jeeva, who debuted with Vijay Sethupathi’s Dharma Durai.

Prateik Babbar was recently seen in the science-fiction web-series, Skyfire, streaming on ZEE5. Son of veteran actors Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, Prateik made his acting debut in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

He had starred in the Hindi remake of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, titled Ekk Deewana Tha. The actor is making his Tamil debut with Darbar. He is a part of Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming gangster drama, Mumbai Saga.

Darbar is produced by Lyca Productions. The film is scheduled to release on January 9, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prateik Babbar Darbar AR Murugadoss
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp