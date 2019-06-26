Home Entertainment Tamil

Siddharth enjoyed working on 'The Lion King' as Simba

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Rang De Basanti" fame actor Siddharth has lent his voice to the character of Simba in the Tamil version of Disney's upcoming live-action film "The Lion King" and said he had a great time working on the project.

"I can never forget the first time I saw 'The Lion King' on-screen as well as on stage," Siddharth said in a statement.

"I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can't wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience," he added.

"The Jungle Book" fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive a live-action film. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For the Hindi version, Disney India has roped in Bollywood's 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan to voice for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively.

Donald Glover is leading the cast as young Lion Simba.

Glover and Beyonce Knowles-Carter are also joined by James Earl Jones who reprises his role from the 1994 animated film as Simba's father Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's villainous uncle Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi, with child actor JD McCrary playing the young version of Simba.

