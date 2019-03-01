Vijay Sethupathi, Prabhudeva and more: Here is the full list of Kalaimamani awardees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, on Thursday, announced the Kalaimamani awards after a gap of eight years. This year, 201 artistes are to receive the awards, including popular actor Vijay Sethupathi.

The government also announced the ‘Bharathi’ awards in the field of literature, ‘MS Subbulakshmi award’ in music and ‘Bala Saraswathi award’ in dance.

For the MS Subbulakshmi award, singers S Janaki, the Bombay sisters — C Saroja and C Lalitha and TV Gopalakrishnan have been selected. Awards will be given away by the Chief Minister.

Poet and lyricist Pulamaipithan, veteran Villupattu artiste and lyricist Subbu Arumugam and writer-activist Sivasankari have been selected for the Bharathi award. For the Bala Saraswathi award, Vyjayanthimala, VP Dhananjayan and CV Chandrasekhar have been selected.

A statement from the government said a full list of the recipients of this year’s awards is available at the web address www.tn.gov.in/ta/go_view/dept/32 .

An official statement said, “Each winning artist will receive a 3 sovereign gold shield and a certificate.”

In addition, shields for the best art organisations are to be awarded to Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, Chennai, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai and the Salem Amateur Arts in Salem.

Here's the complete list of these awardees by year:

2011

Actors - R Rajasekar, P. Rajiv alias P Rajasekar, Kutti Padmini, P Pandu

Choreographer - Puliyur Saroja

Playback Singer - B S Sasirekha

Costume Designer - P Kasi

2012

Actors - S S Senbagamuthu, T Rajashri, B R Varalakshmi

Playback Singer - Gana Ulaganathan

Director - Chitra Lakshmanan

Cinematographer - Babu alias N V Anandakrishnan

2013

Playback Singer - R Krishnaraj, Paravai Muniyamma, T Velmurugan

Actors - Prasanna, Nalini, R Pandiyarajan, Kumari Kanchana Devi, Sarada, T P Gajendran

Stunt Master - Judo K K Rathnam

2014

Actors - Ponvannan

Director - Suresh Krishna

Playback Singer - Malathi

Choreographer - N A Thara

2015

Actors - Madhu Balaji, Prabhudheva

Directors - A N Pavithran

Music director - Vijay Antony

Lyricist - Yugabharathi

Cinematographer - R Rathinavelu

Playback Singer - Gana Bala

2016

Actors - Sasikumar, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Suri

2017

Actors - Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Singamuthu

Director - Hari

Music director - Yuvan Shankar Raja

Producer - Kalaignanam

Photography - Seshadri Nathan Sugumaran, Stills Ravi

2018

Actors - Srikanth, Santhanam

Producer - A M Rathnam

Cinematographer - Ravivarman

Playback Singer - Unni Menon

(With inputs from cinemaexpress.com)