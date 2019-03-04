Pink remake starring Ajith named Nerkonda Paarvai, first look out

By Online Desk

The first look of actor Ajith Kumar's next film has released.

A remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie 'Pink', the Ajith-starrer has been named Nerkonda Paarva.

Ajith- starrer Nerkonda Paarvai poster

Nerkonda Paarvai is actor Ajith Kumar's 59th movie and is helmed by H Vinoth who had directed the critically acclaimed Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Actress Vidya Balan is making her Tamil debut with this film and will be paired with Ajith Kumar.

The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath and journalist-turned-actor Rangaraj Pandey in important roles. Director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Sujith Shankar, are also part of this film.

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed for an Ajith movie after 6 years with their previous collaboration being the super-hit Arrambam in 2013

Reminiscing about his association with Ajith, Boney had earlier said, “My journey with him started from the time he worked with my wife, Sridevi, in English Vinglish. It all started as a wish from her end, where she felt it would be nice to have Ajith doing a Tamil film produced by our production house.” He also added that this was the first of two films planned with the Viswasam actor, and the next production will go on floors in July, and will have a huge release in April 2020.

Expressing delight over associating with filmmaker Vinoth for his debut production under Bayview Projects LLP, Boney also shared that the presence of Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music will intensify the movie, especially in the emotional context.

Boney Kapoor who is also bankrolling Ajith's 60th film said that the next movie will be a pukka action entertainer and not a remake like Pink.

Nerkonda Paarvai's technical crew comprises Nirav Shah(cinematography), K Kathir(Art Director), Dhilip Subbarayan(Stunt Master) and Poornima Ramasamy (Costume designer)

The movie is expected to hit the screens this summer.