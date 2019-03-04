Home Entertainment Tamil

Santhanam’s next titled A1, stars Tara Alisha Berry

The crew plans to wrap up the film’s shooting in a few days, and aim for a summer release.

Published: 04th March 2019 10:31 AM

By Navein Darshan 
Express News Service

The title of Santhanam’s next has been revealed to be 'A1 (a) Accused No 1.'  Directed by debutant Johnson K, winner of Naalaya Iyakkunar’s fourth season, the film stars Mastram-fame Tara Alisha Berry as the female lead.

About the film, Johnson says, “A1 is an out-and-out North Madras film. Santhanam sir hasn’t done a role like this in his previous films. The film has an interesting story and does not solely rely on its comedy.”
Also starring Rajendran, Sai Kumar, Yatin Karyekar, Lollu Sabha fame-Manohar, and Swaminathan, A1 is bankrolled by  Raj Narayanan of Circle Box Entertainment. 

The film has music by Santosh Narayanan and cinematography by Yuvan Yuvathi fame-Gopi Jagadeeswaran. The crew plans to wrap up the film’s shooting in a few days and aim for a summer release.

Santhanam Tara Alisha Berry

