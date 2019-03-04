Home Entertainment Tamil

RJ Balaji in 'LKG': When the pen isn’t thought to be mighty

Sathyaraj lent his trademark villainy to one of his iconic roles ever, while, in LKG, RJ Balaji lends his trademark humour.

Published: 04th March 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sujatha Narayanan
Express News Service

Lalgudi Karuppaiah Gandhi from the recent blockbuster 'LKG' will go down in the history of Tamil cinema as one of the most memorable characters, second only to Amavasai of Amaidhi Padai. Sathyaraj lent his trademark villainy to one of his iconic roles ever, while, in LKG, RJ Balaji lends his trademark humour.

It’s not just humour that Balaji straddles with ease; it’s also his mettle in the serious scenes. The writing in LKG (credited to Balaji and friends) ensures we are invested in the protagonist’s journey: his good, bad, ugly and beautiful moments and in that of the other characters who are in this journey with him. LKG is an example of what good writing does to a film —it makes us invest our time and attention, and of course, our money.

But ask around to find out how much writers are being paid in Tamil films and you’ll be surprised with the low numbers. There is also huge pressure on directors to have the writing and direction credits.

From the cinema of the 60s till now,  only good writers have made it big as directors. I can give you a whole list of names and you will know why these twin art forms of writing and direction got bunched up as one big prerequisite to judge the quality of a filmmaker.

Till the end of the 50s, films in Tamil and Telugu were primarily drawn from mythologies and big studios like Vijaya Vauhini, Gemini and Prasad would engage a team of writers to come up with the story, screenplay and dialogues and have someone else direct it. With time, when our cinema became hero-centric, it also became director-centric.

The first director who hired a separate dialogue writer for the films he wrote was perhaps CV Sridhar who himself was a talented writer. The writer who became famous was Chitralaya Gopu, whose name became synonymous with Sridhar’s production banner that churned out one superhit after another. 

Cut to the arrival of K Balachander in the late 60s and 70s, who redefined screenwriting and had a big list of credits to his name including story, screenplay, dialogue and direction. He was ably followed by Bharthiraja with his signature-style village films and then came his protégé, K Bhagyaraj. In the 80s there was also Mahendran and Balu Mahendra and then came Mani Ratnam, who made an effort again to engage with writers for the dialogues.

A writer whose stories and screenplays were a big hit long before he turned director is Kamal Haasan. The films produced in his Raajkamal Films International bear testimony to his associaton with dialogue writers like Crazy Mohan and Sujatha (Rangarajan). Writing fiction is no easy task. But unlike with the cinema of Europe or the West, Tamil films do not engage with writers with as much importance as they should.

It’s almost a loss of credibility for a director if the writing credit is not added to his or her name. Why? Producers think they are paying one person for the job of two but when the job itself requires two heads to work on it, why not give it more focus? Writing is the blueprint for the main construction; only when it works will the film work.

If it’s not on paper, rest assured that it will never ever find it’s way on to the shooting floor. The script is the single most important document a film will have and the person penning it must be treated so as well. It doesn’t matter if the director is not the writer of the film. What’s important is how a director is able to ‘treat’ the writing and bring a certain magic to what’s being filmed.

Being able to write a scene with staging, the action points, the dialogues and the endpoint which connects one scene to the other, is a crucial talent but one which often gets hidden under other key talents involved in the making of a film.

Those other talents are written here in order of importance or market value in Tamil cinema, namely, the hero, the director and producer. If the director and writer are the same person, it’s a bonus, yes, but the two jobs must be evaluated individually. 

The day a producer decides to invest in a writer and a script ahead of paying advance to a star-hero is the day Tamil cinema will see a high like Malayalam films (the recent Kumbalangi Nights is a great example) or Hindi cinema in the last 15 years. Though this happens in part in Tamil, it’s not yet the norm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalgudi Karuppaiah Gandhi LKG RJ Balaji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp