Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga to collaborate with Suriya on Air Deccan founder's biopic

By Express News Service

Suriya, who has Selvaraghavan's NGK and KV Anand's Kaappaan in the pipeline, will soon join the sets of his film with director Sudha Kongara, which has long been in the works. According to the latest reports, the yet-to-be-titled film will be based on the life of famous entrepreneur, GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, which is said to be India's first budget airline.

The film, which is expected to go on floors next month, will be jointly produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga, whose critically-acclaimed documentary, Period. End of Sentence, recently bagged an Academy award. This biopic will mark Guneet's foray into the Tamil industry as a producer.

Meanwhile, NGK will be Suriya's next release, followed by Kaappaan, which will get a release within a four-month window.

(This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)