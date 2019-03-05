Home Entertainment Tamil

Simbu joins the cast of Hansika’s 50th film 'Maha'

The actor has previously worked with Hansika in Vaalu, and was also supposed to collaborate with her in the now-scrapped Vettai Mannan.

Published: 05th March 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 04:09 PM

Actress Hansika (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

The list of interesting names joining Hansika’s 50th film Maha — her first female-centric film — keeps getting longer. We had previously reported that Srikanth will be part of this film. It’s now known that Simbu, who was recently seen in a cameo in 90ml, will also be essaying an important role in Maha.

While a section of the media was reporting that Simbu would be playing a Muslim and that the portions involving him would be shot in Istanbul, a source close to the film has brushed these aside as rumours.

Directed by debutant UR Jameel, Maha will have music by Ghibran, with one of the songs written by Madhan Karky. The shoot is progressing at a brisk pace and 50 per cent of the film has been completed. 

