Cop tales: Kathir to don khaki for 'Sathru'

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Kathir, who was seen in Pariyerum Perumal and Sigai, will be donning the khaki for his next, titled Sathru. Sathru is directed by debutant Naveen Nanjundan, a former associate of director Radhamohan.

This MBA graduate, who quit his job to pursue a career in cinema, says that Sathru will be an action thriller centred around a suspended policeman.

“I have narrated the cat and mouse game, that happens over twenty-four hours, between this sub-inspector on suspension and the members of a child trafficking racket, without giving in to usual commercial must-haves. I wanted a good actor without the star baggage for this script, and Kathir fit the bill perfectly.”

While Shrushti Dange plays the female lead, Laguparan, who made his debut as the lead in Raattinam, plays the antagonist. Though the film’s album by Amrish Ganesh had three tracks, Naveen says that the film won’t feature any songs, and will instead rely on Surya Prathap’s background score to convey the mood.

Sathru, also featuring Neelima Rani, Suja Varunee and Ponvannan in supporting roles, gets a release this weekend.