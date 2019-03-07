GV Prakash and Raiza’s romcom gets a title

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that GV Prakash and Raiza Wilson will be teaming up for a romcom, to be directed by debutant Kamal Prakash, who helmed the famous short film, Highway Kaadhali. It’s now known that the film has been titled Kadhalika Yarum Illai.

Speaking about the title, director Kamal says, “The title is a wordplay on the iconic phrase, Kadhalikka Neramillai. It also goes well with the tagline ‘The love story for Morattu Singles’. We’ve completed the first schedule, and the rest of the film will be shot in Ooty.”

Starring Guru Somasudaram as the antagonist, the film features actors like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu-fame Shah Ra, and Anandaraj in supporting roles. Veteran comedy actor Senthil will also be seen in a special appearance. With cinematography by Tik Tik Tik cameraman Venkatesh and editing by Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru-fame Shivanandeeswaran. Kadhalika Yarum Illai has its music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.