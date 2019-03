By Express News Service

The sixth of March marked the tenth year anniversary of Yaavarum Nalam, the much-celebrated 2008 horror film about a possessed television set.

Starring Madhavan and Neetu Chandra in the lead, the Tamil-Hindi bilingual (13 B in Hindi) was the breakout film of director Vikram Kumar, who later went on to helm films like Manam and 24.

The gritty cinematography of PC Sreeram and the eerie background score of Shankar Eesan Loy were two things that were talked about, back then.