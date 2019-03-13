Home Entertainment Tamil

For the love of cinema: Nedunalvaadai, a film crowd-funded by engineers

Selvakannan says that Nedunalvaadai will be about the affection of an old man towards his grandson, bequeathed through his daughter.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Nedunalvaadai.

A still from Nedunalvaadai.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Debutant director Selvakannan, who quit his engineering job to pursue a career in cinema, says that he has done his best to give a lively picture of his native Nellai district with realism as the watchword in his upcoming film, Nedunalvaadai, which gets a release this Friday. Interestingly, the film was crowd-funded by his college friends. “I had a script, which was very close to my heart. About thirty of us, all engineering diploma graduates based out of Nellai, knowing my passion, came together to make my dream a reality.” 

Selvakannan says that Nedunalvaadai will be about the affection of an old man towards his grandson, bequeathed through his daughter. “There was this issue of daughters being ineligible to inherit property, which the court ruled against. This issue influenced my script, and the audience in and around Tirunelveli will be able to connect with that.” 

The director also says that picking newcomers and training them in histronics was to ensure that the audience come to the theatres with an open mind, not being lured by the presence of a star. “That the film survived the two-year torrid time, when it had to be stalled for a variety of reasons, is our biggest victory. I am very positive about the audience response. The real challenge was to bring the film to the theatres,” he signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Selvakannan Nedunalvaadai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp