Home Entertainment Tamil

'Gilli Bambaram Goli' will be a reality check for today's youth: Director

Gilli, bambaram and goli — games that are traditionally associated with the villages of Tamil Nadu — is the title of an upcoming Tamil film, getting released this Friday.

Published: 13th March 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Gilli Bambaram Goli'.

A still from 'Gilli Bambaram Goli'.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Gilli, bambaram and goli — games that are traditionally associated with the villages of Tamil Nadu — is the title of an upcoming Tamil film, getting released this Friday. Debutant director Manoharran,  who has shot Gilli, Bambaram Goli in Malaysia with newcomers, says that he has used the games as a tool to narrate the story of four youngsters, who eke out a living in trying circumstances.

“The games open up new challenges for the four friends, who have the responsibility of tending to their families back home. Ultimately, survival by hook or by crook becomes their mantra, as they introduce the games to the Tamil population spread all over Malaysia. The way they go through the daily grind, facing the harsh realities of life, makes for the plot.

There isn’t any romance or violence tucked in just for commercial value. At its heart, there is a message that one should keep fighting the little battles in life and never give up. The film will be a timely reality check for the present day youth,” says Manohharan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gilli Bambaram Goli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp