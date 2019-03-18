Home Entertainment Tamil

A royal feast from the land of kings

Offering diversity in terms of flavours, colour and taste, the 10-day Rajasthani food fest which kickstarted at Ramada Plaza in Guindy on Friday oozes royalty.

Published: 18th March 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

There is a 60-40 vegetarian to non-vegetarian food ratio  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Offering diversity in terms of flavours, colour and taste, the 10-day Rajasthani food fest which kickstarted at Ramada Plaza in Guindy on Friday oozes royalty. The food festival fits perfectly into their aim of highlighting undiscovered, royal and forgotten aspects of Indian culinary space, and has succeeded in bringing the traditional Rajasthani flavour into Chennai. Guests can choose between an authentic Rajasthani thali in the afternoon or an elaborate buffet for dinner.

The vibrant decor and staff dressed in bright traditional attire can instantly transport anyone to the state of Rajasthan. The guests are first treated to masala chaas, a perfect choice in the scorching summer. Though there is a 60-40 vegetarian to non-vegetarian food ratio, neither will be disappointed. The murg tikka is prepared in a spicy tangy marinade and slow cooked till the meat is tender. The vegetarian variant of it, creamy malai chakki chaap is sure to tantalise your taste buds.

For the main course, vegetarians will notice very little vegetables in their food as Rajasthan is a desert area, hence the scarcity. Another interesting aspect is that gram flour or besan as it is locally called is incorporated in dishes like Gatte ki sabji, Jodhpuri pulao with Gatte and Sev tomato sabji. Other than this, there’s the quintessential Ker Sangri, Dalbati and lotus stem curry among other delicacies. “Gram flour is most easily available, so due to a scarcity of vegetables in the area, it is used in most of the dishes. We have not tweaked the dishes to suit the palate of Chennai. We wanted people to taste authentic Rajadhani food made with the correct amount of spice,” said the curator of the menu, Virendar Dutt Joshi, from Udaipur Ramada resorts and spa.

Non-vegetarians will be treated to one of the most famous Rajasthani delicacies, Laal Maas prepared with meat in a sauce of yogurt and chillies sourced from Rajasthan. Other famous dishes include Murg Padmavati made in rich creamy gravy and mutton dum biryani prepared with Rajasthani spices. With minimal garnishing and giving off an aura of simplicity, Malai ghevar, Moong dal halwa, and Choorma mark the perfect finish to this royal feast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp