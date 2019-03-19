Title of Sivakarthikeyan’s second production announced

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

After days of speculation, the title of Sivakarthikeyan’s second production has been officially announced as Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. Starring Rio Raj in the lead, the film is directed by Karthik Venugopalan of YouTube channel Black Sheep fame. “This will be a family-friendly commercial laugh riot with a strong social message. It stars almost every member of my Black Sheep family,” says Karthik, who makes his directorial debut with this film.

Talking about how Sivakarthikeyan got on board, the filmmaker adds, “It was Rio who informed him about our script. Sivakarthikeyan then asked for a narration, without telling us that he was interested in bankrolling the project. But then, since he was looking to back a comedy script after Kanaa, he zeroed in on Nenjamundu Nermaiundu Odu Raja.”

Apart from Rio, the film also features RJ Vignesh, Shirin Kanchwala, Put Chutney’s Raj Mohan, Radha Ravi, and Nanjil Sampath. With music by Shabir, post-production is currently underway, and the makers are aiming for an April release.