Home Entertainment Tamil

Title of Sivakarthikeyan’s second production announced

After days of speculation, the title of Sivakarthikeyan’s second production has been officially announced as Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.

Published: 19th March 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

After days of speculation, the title of Sivakarthikeyan’s second production has been officially announced as Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. Starring Rio Raj in the lead, the film is directed by Karthik Venugopalan of YouTube channel Black Sheep fame. “This will be a family-friendly commercial laugh riot with a strong social message. It stars almost every member of my Black Sheep family,” says Karthik, who makes his directorial debut with this film. 

Talking about how Sivakarthikeyan got on board, the filmmaker adds, “It was Rio who informed him about our script. Sivakarthikeyan then asked for a narration, without telling us that he was interested in bankrolling the project. But then, since he was looking to back a comedy script after Kanaa, he zeroed in on Nenjamundu Nermaiundu Odu Raja.”

Apart from Rio, the film also features RJ Vignesh, Shirin Kanchwala, Put Chutney’s Raj Mohan, Radha Ravi, and Nanjil Sampath. With music by Shabir, post-production is currently underway, and the makers are aiming for an April release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Karthik Venugopalan YouTube channel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp