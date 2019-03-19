Vidhaarth’s next, Ayiram Porkasugal

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

After Chithiram Pesuthadi 2 and Kaatrin Mozhi, Vidhaarth will next be seen in a rural comedy named Ayiram Porkasugal. Directed by debutant Ravi Murugaiah, the film also features Saravanan and Shaithan-fame Jaanavika. Ravi tells us that the film begins after the government announcement that every house should have a toilet.

“When digging a hole for the toilet, two people chance upon a treasure. What they do with it will form the story,” he says, adding that the film will be high on entertainment and humour.“I chose Vidhaarth because, of late, he has been playing mainly serious roles. Saravanan again was the perfect fit for the other character — a man who is just plain lazy,” he laughs. With cinematography by Banu Murugan and music by Johan, the shooting of Ayiram Pokasugal has been completed. The film is expected to hit the screens soon.