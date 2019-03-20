Home Entertainment Tamil

Motorcycle diaries

Published: 20th March 2019 10:20 AM

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Bike races form the backdrop of R Suresh’s directorial debut, Pattipulam, which is set for release this Friday.

When researching the subject, this erstwhile assistant to Sakthi Chidambaram, was amazed to find that there are 25 kinds of bike races, 10 of which are prominent on Chennai’s roads every Friday night. In Pattipulam, he has highlighted some popular ones. Yogi Babu plays one of the bike racers, and Suresh says comedy will not be in short supply in his film.

The script had been in his mind for quite some time. “Once through with the shoot of Charlie Chaplin 2, I visited homes in and around Pattipulam, which is on a stretch of ECR. The pain of the families there, some of whom lost their breadwinners, still haunts me.”

