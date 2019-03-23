Ajith and Vijay's heroine wants to make a comeback to Tamil cinema

By Online Desk

Actress Swathi, who was last seen in the Kollywood industry in 2009 Ameer Sultan-starrer 'Yogi', has stated her desire to make a comeback in Tamil films.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, Swathi said, “Even after these many years, Tamil cinema fans still ask me when are you going to act in Tamil films? They identify me outside even without make-up. Once, a young couple asked me about the same, and that’s when I decided to act again in Tamil films. My family is also very supportive.”

Swathi also emphasized the immense reach of technological advancements in Kollywood. The 'Vaanmathi' actress said, "At times, I watch Tamil films. Kollywood has reached great technological advancements. I really love cinema. With respect to my fans’ request, I am waiting for a good opportunity and for a good role.”

Swathi is one of the very few heroines to act opposite Vijay and Ajith in back-to-back films. The gorgeous star made her acting debut with Vijay-starrer 'Deva' in 1995 and in the very next year she shared the limelight with Ajith in commercial blockbuster 'Vaanmathi'.

She has appeared in over 20 films that also include two Bollywood flicks. Despite her stupendous success over the years she rejected many good offers and went on to pursue her education in Hyderabad.

Swathi, who is currently the host of a Telugu TV reality show, expressed her willingness to take up good offers from the tv serials as well.