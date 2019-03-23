Kangana Ranaut to play late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in director Vijay's 'Thalaivi'

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut, who recently played Rani Lakshmi Bhai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has been announced to play former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi. The film directed by Vijay, will be scripted by Vijendra Prasad of Baahubali and Mersal fame. It can be noted that the writer has previously collaborated with Kangana in Manikarnika.

The crew of Thalaivi has reportedly undergone nine months of research to collect the right facts and events for the film. The film, which was launched on Jayalalithaa's birthday on February 24, and it is also simultaneously made in Hindi, under the title Jaya. Bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Idhuri and Shaaliesh R Singh under the banners of VIBRI and Karma Media Entertainment, the biopic has music and cinematography by GV Prakash and Nirav Shah respectively.

It can be noted that Gautham Menon is working on a web series based on the life of Jayalalithaa and another feature film titled The Iron Lady is being made with Nithya Menen in the lead.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)