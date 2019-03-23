Home Entertainment Tamil

Kangana Ranaut to play late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in director Vijay's 'Thalaivi'

It can be noted that Gautham Menon is working on a web series based on the life of Jayalalithaa and another feature film titled The Iron Lady is being made with Nithya Menen in the lead.

Published: 23rd March 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jayalalithaa-Kangana

(L-R) Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa; actress Kangana Ranaut. (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut, who recently played Rani Lakshmi Bhai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has been announced to play former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi. The film directed by Vijay, will be scripted by Vijendra Prasad of Baahubali and Mersal fame. It can be noted that the writer has previously collaborated with Kangana in Manikarnika.

The crew of Thalaivi has reportedly undergone nine months of research to collect the right facts and events for the film. The film, which was launched on Jayalalithaa's birthday on February 24, and it is also simultaneously made in Hindi, under the title Jaya. Bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Idhuri and Shaaliesh R Singh under the banners of VIBRI and Karma Media Entertainment, the biopic has music and cinematography by GV Prakash and Nirav Shah respectively. 

It can be noted that Gautham Menon is working on a web series based on the life of Jayalalithaa and another feature film titled The Iron Lady is being made with Nithya Menen in the lead. 
 (This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa biopic Kangana Ranaut Thalaivi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp