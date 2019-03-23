WATCH 'Uriyadi 2' teaser: Vijay Kumar's political action thriller looks promising

By Online Desk

The teaser of Vijay Kumar's directorial 'Uriyadi 2', the sequel of 2016 sleeper hit 'Uriyadi' released today. The 43-second teaser video of one of the most awaited films of the year looks promising with powerful dialogues and explosive action sequences. The teaser ends with Vijay Kumar stating that "We should interfere in politics, else politics will interfere in our lives."

The film stars Vijay Kumar in lead role, while ‘Parithabangal’ fame Sudhakar and Vismaya are said to be playing crucial characters in the political action thriller.

The project which is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment has music by '96' fame Govind Vasantha. While Praveen Kumar is behind the lens, Linu M has taken care of the editing department.

According to sources, the film is said to hit the big screens on April 5th, with an official confirmation yet to be announced by the makers.

It must be noted that 'Uriyadi' was well received by the audience despite its limited screen release. The film also won many awards including 'Best Debut Actor - Vijay Kumar' (Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards) and 'Best Production' (Norway Tamil Film Festival).