Home Entertainment Tamil

Chinmayi, Radikaa Sarathkumar condemn Radha Ravi for derogatory comments on Nayanthara

The veteran actor's comments in the recently conducted trailer launch event of Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam, has not gone down well at all.

Published: 24th March 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Radha Ravi

Radha Ravi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

There used to be a time when a promotional event for a film, be it an audio launch or a success meet, was mainly to hype up the film, and talk nice things about its cast and crew. Somewhere along the line, social media was invented, and the filmmakers took the old adage "any publicity is good publicity" too seriously. 

You had events where potential rabble-rousers, who had nothing to do with the film being invited to say "a few words", which would then be splayed all over the next news cycle on various social media platforms. 

One such repeat offender is actor Radha Ravi, whose acerbic remarks have consistently been offensive, but had gone unchecked. However, his comments in the recently conducted trailer launch event of Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam, has not gone down well at all.  

Nayanthara (Photo | File)

While we don't want to give any mileage to the venom spewed by the actor in the guise of "observation" about the present state of Tamil cinema, his comments against Nayanthara are not just in poor taste, but downright libel. 

Following Chinmayi's multiple revelations in the wake of the MeToo movement in India, she has not just been at the receiving end of his disparaging comments, but was also ousted from the Dubbing Union, of which he is the current president. The National Award-winning singer, who is waging a battle against him, with little to no support from the film industry, was among the first ones to call Radha Ravi out for his comments on the Lady Superstar, and urged the Nadigar Sangam and Producers Council to "take action, if they could" against him.

Joining the outrage was Aval director Milind Rau, who vouched to "never work with this misogynistic person ever again". 

Director Vignesh Shivn took to Twitter to express his outrage over this incident, and said, "Clueless and helpless because no one will support or do anything or take any action". He mentioned in subsequent tweets that "none of us had any idea that this event was going to take place for an incomplete film"

Meanwhile, veteran actor and Radha Ravi's sister, Radikaa Sarathkumar, took to Twitter to express her solidarity with Nayanthara, with whom she has shared screen space in multiple projects, including Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and the upcoming Mr Local. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote a series of tweets in protest.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Radha Ravi Nayanthara sexism Kollywood Chinmayi Kolayuthir Kaalam Milind Rau Vignesh Shivn Radikaa Sarathkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp