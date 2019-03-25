Home Entertainment Tamil

Every music director has a filmmaker with whom he shares that vibe: KS Sundaramurthy

Saturday nights at the KS Sundaramurthy residence were reserved for films, especially those by K Balachander and Visu.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Music director KS Sundaramurthy

Music director KS Sundaramurthy

By  Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

As a child, KS Sundaramurthy used to enjoy watching people play the tabla. “My interest in music began then. I then started learning the keyboard,” begins the young composer who has got himself a big-ticket release with Nayanthara’s Airaa. His love for cinema seems to run in the family. “My father is a designer. He has been the title and poster designer for Kamal Haasan sir. He has also worked with Mani Ratnam for Thalapathi and Anjali,” he says.

Saturday nights at the Sundaramurthy residence were reserved for films, especially those by K Balachander and Visu. “My love for cine music and re-recording grew. I was learning all sorts of things — piano, Hindustani, sound engineering.” Music, he believes, comes from within.

Sundaramurthy was 22 when he composed for the film, Avam, which had Kamal Haasan sing a song. “Then, I didn’t how to handle a film. But that experience taught me a lot. I have several director friends, and interacting with them has helped me learn how one can use music in films.” Sarjun is one such filmmaker he talks about fondly. “The chemistry Sarjun and I share is a gift. I share music cues when we discuss the script, and he keeps them in his mind while shooting.” 

Sundaramurthy reveals that he was the one who suggested having Mella Chiri (in the short film, Lakshmi). He equates his experience of working in their next short film, Maa, to a kid at a candy store. “When people ask me why our collaboration works, I tell them it is due to the freedom and space he gives me. Not many people get that. Every music director has a filmmaker with whom he shares that vibe. To get that at an early stage of my career is a blessing. He trusts my work.”

Sundaramurthy might have an eclectic, experimental body of work, but he animatedly admits that he loves working on commercial projects. “Maybe I have a thing for melodies, but I love working on commercial films. While offbeats films require one to be experimental, commercial music is great if you can adhere to its syntax.” But he is happy that he has done many kinds of projects already.

While he loves his background score, he believes that every film has place for at least one song. “I realise that when you work as themes, the film acquires a musical space. The music should stem from that space; it can’t just exist for promotions. But I feel every film should have one song — even if it is just used in the background.” 

Surprisingly, he is reluctant to talk about his future projects.”I get approached, I get excited, and then they don’t take off. It is usual business in cinema. So now, I take my time to talk about them.” A conversation with Kamal Haasan, he says, helped him a lot. “I still remember when he asked me, ‘Cinema na porumai venum, theriyuma theriyatha?’ I believe my patience has brought me here,” he signs off with a smile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KS Sundaramurthy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp