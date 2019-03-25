I have started my practice sessions to play role of Kris Srikkanth: Jiiva

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Jiiva will be making his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama, ‘83 in which Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Based on India’s first-ever World Cup triumph, Jiiva will be enacting the role of the swashbuckling opener, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who was the top scorer in the 1983 World Cup final. The Ko actor has commenced preparing for the role of the ace cricketer from yesterday.

Speaking to CE, the actor said, “I have started my practice sessions to play the role of Srikkanth sir. I have met him a couple of times earlier, but now that I am enacting him, I am looking forward to spending more time with him to learn more and get the nuances right. The climax of the film will be shot in the Lord’s stadium and I am delighted to be a part of such a phenomenal film.”

Incidentally, Jiiva plays for the Tamil film industry in the Celebrity Cricket League.