Jyotika’s next is Jackpot

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Jyotika is teaming up with Revathy for a film directed by Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali fame. It is now known that this film has been titled Jackpot. The first look poster, featuring Jyotika standing on top of a jeep with confetti filling the background, was released yesterday on Twitter.

“We’ve completed shooting and the film is shaping up really well. It’s a dark comedy/fantasy with a good dose of emotions. It will be a film that fans of Jyotika ma’am will cherish because she has also done a fabulous job in the action sequences.

There are six fight scenes, and they involved her being lifted with ropes as well as riding a bike for a chase sequence. She pulled it all off without using a body double,” says director Kalyan who completed filming in a mere 35 days. “The artistes were cooperative and that translated into the work getting done earlier than anticipated,” he adds.

Jackpot, which will hit screens later this month, also stars Yogi Babu, Anandraj, Rajendran and Mansoor Ali Khan. Produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment, the film has music by Vishal Chandrasekar and cinematography by Anand Kumar.