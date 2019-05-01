Home Entertainment Tamil

Jyotika’s next is Jackpot

We had previously reported that Jyotika is teaming up with Revathy for a film directed by Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali fame.

Published: 01st May 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Jyotika is teaming up with Revathy for a film directed by Kalyan of Gulaebaghavali fame. It is now known that this film has been titled Jackpot. The first look poster, featuring Jyotika standing on top of a jeep with confetti filling the background, was released yesterday on Twitter. 

“We’ve completed shooting and the film is shaping up really well. It’s a dark comedy/fantasy with a good dose of emotions. It will be a film that fans of Jyotika ma’am will cherish because she has also done a fabulous job in the action sequences.

There are six fight scenes, and they involved her being lifted with ropes as well as riding a bike for a chase sequence. She pulled it all off without using a body double,” says director Kalyan who completed filming in a mere 35 days. “The artistes were cooperative and that translated into the work getting done earlier than anticipated,” he adds.

Jackpot, which will hit screens later this month, also stars Yogi Babu, Anandraj, Rajendran and Mansoor Ali Khan. Produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment, the film has music by Vishal Chandrasekar and cinematography by Anand Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jyotika Jackpot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp