Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' crew attacked with stones by Mumbai college students: Reports

By Online Desk

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar was recently in the news after photos from the sets were leaked online, which made the film's team furious.

Now, according to several media reports, college students were reportedly trying to shoot pictures and videos while the shooting was going on in a Mumbai college campus. Following this, the crew members had tried to stop them from getting close to the sets which apparently led to an altercation between the two parties.

An India Today report said that the angry students then went on to pelt stones at the 'Darbar' team from the terrace of the college building.

The film's director AR Murugadoss has reportedly taken up the issue with the college management. No official confirmation has been given if the shoot location will be changed. The shoot has been halted, as per reports.

READ HERE | The Superstar in khakhi: When Rajinikanth dazzled the audience in police uniform

#Darbar | Shooting spot stills continue to roll out. Superstar Rajinikanth having a nice time out there. Nayanthara, Yogibabu and Nivetha Thomas also spotted alongside.@ARMurugadoss @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/ZwZBPVWNTS — KollyEmpire (@kollyempire) April 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently joined the sets of the film, which features Rajini in a cop role after 25 years. A leaked picture from the shooting spot, featuring Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu, later confirmed the presence of these actors in the film.

It was announced last week that actor Prateik Babbar, known for Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha and Dhobi Ghat, will play the principal antagonist in Darbar.

VIEW GALLERY | That second-time magic in Rajini's Darbar!

Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while Anirudh Ravichander is in charge of the music of the film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres for Pongal, next year.

(With inputs from Express News Service)