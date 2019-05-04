Jayam Ravi to appear in nine avatars in Comali

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Jayam Ravi is working on a film that co-stars Kajal Aggarwal. It’s now known that this film, directed by newcomer Pradeep Ranganathan, has been titled Comali, and will feature Jayam Ravi in nine different get-ups.

“I can’t reveal the reason for why it’s spelled that way. After his action-oriented roles in Thani Oruvan and Adanga Maru, Comali will feature Ravi in a role similar to the one he played in Santhosh Subramaniam. The film is basically a comedy entertainer, but it also has an important message and strong emotions,” says director Pradeep. “The film will cover events that happen over a large period of time, so Ravi will be seen in nine different looks over different eras.”

About the choice to cast Kajal, the director adds, “We wanted a star for the film; also, she hasn’t worked with Ravi before. There’s even a song in which we have built a temple for her.”

The film also has Samyukta Hedge of Kirik Party fame from the Kannada industry making her Tamil debut. “She has a great role. There’s also Yogi Babu, and he will be more than just a comedian,” Pradeep says, adding that Comali also features KS Ravikumar and RJ Ananthi.With music by Hip Hop Tamizha, this Vels Film International production is on the verge of completion.