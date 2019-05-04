Home Entertainment Tamil

Jayam Ravi to appear in nine avatars in Comali

Directed by newcomer Pradeep Ranganathan, Comali will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Samyukta Hedge of Kirik Party fame, KS Ravikumar and Yogi Babu.

Published: 04th May 2019 12:36 PM

Jayam Ravi (File photo).

By Gopinath Rajendran
We had previously reported that Jayam Ravi is working on a film that co-stars Kajal Aggarwal. It’s now known that this film, directed by newcomer Pradeep Ranganathan, has been titled Comali, and will feature Jayam Ravi in nine different get-ups. 

“I can’t reveal the reason for why it’s spelled that way. After his action-oriented roles in Thani Oruvan and Adanga Maru, Comali will feature Ravi in a role similar to the one he played in Santhosh Subramaniam. The film is basically a comedy entertainer, but it also has an important message and strong emotions,” says director Pradeep. “The film will cover events that happen over a large period of time, so Ravi will be seen in nine different looks over different eras.”

About the choice to cast Kajal, the director adds, “We wanted a star for the film; also, she hasn’t worked with Ravi before. There’s even a song in which we have built a temple for her.”

The film also has Samyukta Hedge of Kirik Party fame from the Kannada industry making her Tamil debut. “She has a great role. There’s also Yogi Babu, and he will be more than just a comedian,” Pradeep says, adding that Comali also features KS Ravikumar and RJ Ananthi.With music by Hip Hop Tamizha, this  Vels Film International production is on the verge of completion. 

